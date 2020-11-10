Kansas City Star Logo
Wednesday will have a ‘frosty start.’ Watch for chances of rain later this week in KC

“The first part of the weekend could be a little dicey at times,” FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said.
The next chance of rain in the Kansas City area could arrive at the end of this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Wednesday morning will be off to a “frosty start,” Lauria said, who provides weather updates to The Star. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, but will warm up by the afternoon.

“We’ll call it a seasonal day,” Lauria said. “It’s going to be kind of typical for the middle part of November with highs tomorrow somewhere between 55 and 60 degrees.”

Lauria said the next chance of rain may arrive Friday night or Saturday.

“That Friday evening, that Friday night, we might have some thunderstorms in the area that could linger into Saturday morning,” Lauria said. “So the first part of the weekend could be a little dicey at times.”

However, Lauria said he is hopeful it will be dry in the afternoon. Additionally, he said, most of the rain should be south of Kansas City.

On Thursday, temperatures should reach 59 degrees. Friday, the high should be around 49 due to incoming clouds.

“(The) back half of the weekend looks better,” Lauria said.

The high should be around 56 degrees on Sunday and Monday before Tuesday temperatures continue to warm up to the 60s.

