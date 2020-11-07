Kansas City Star Logo
Warm, windy weekend in Kansas City ahead of a cold front Monday night

Warm weather will stick around in Kansas City over the weekend before a cold front runs through the area Monday night.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be warm with wind gusts reaching 20 or 30 miles per hour, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

The wind, Countee said, could be a factor in Sunday’s Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, Countee said, the temperature will reach 74 degrees.

On Monday light rain is expected followed by storms overnight and Tuesday morning as a cold front makes its way through the area..

“Be prepared for a sloppy beginning to next week,” Countee said.

Temperatures next week will be in the 40s and 50s. Countee said he expects dry and sunny weather starting on Wednesday.

