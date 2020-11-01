‘Pretty warm’ weather ahead for the Kansas City metro as temperatures hit above 70

Warmer days are ahead as the sunshine hangs around the Kansas City metro this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Moving forward, we’re going to continue to keep things pretty warm,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday’s high temperature in the mid-50s may seem chilly compared to the days to come.

“We’re going from the 50s today to about 64 tomorrow, and eventually we’re back into the 70s for a good chunk of next week,” Countee said.

Sunday’s bright and breezy weather will turn colder overnight as temperatures drop from the 50s back into the mid 30s. But after Sunday, the overnight lows will stay well above freezing through the rest of the week.

The high temperatures are expected to hover in the low 70s beginning Tuesday, which is election day, and last through Friday.

No rain is in the forecast for the coming week, Countee said.