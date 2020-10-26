Rain is on the way to Kansas City, but Halloween weekend is looking pleasant

The cold weather system hitting Kansas City will stick around until Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The snowfall Monday at Kansas City International Airport measured 0.8 inches, the National Weather Service’s Pleasant Hill office said. Other areas in the metro got 1 to 1.5 inches of snow.

Tuesday’s high is 37.

“We’re going to have to watch a little disturbance coming up from the south and west,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “Probably mainly rain with this, but there might be a few little ice pellets, a couple little patches of sleet mixed in especially later in the morning, early in the afternoon.”

The final part of the system arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday.

“That brings rain,” Lauria said. “It could be a pretty big soaking rain too. We could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain out of this whole mess.”

The high will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast improves heading into the end of the week and Halloween weekend.

The high on Friday increases to 55 and Halloween will see temperatures in the low 60s.

