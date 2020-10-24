Snow is heading to Kansas City. Here’s when it could arrive

Kansas City residents should expect cold temperatures, rain and even snow in the next few days before fall-like weather returns, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee in a weather update for The Star.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday, Countee said, will not rise above the low 40s.

Though Saturday is expected to remain cloudy but dry, rain is in the forecast on Sunday.

Light rain, Countee said, will move in to the Kansas City area around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. That rain is expected to spread throughout the area by 4 p.m.

After that, snow could arrive as temperatures drop.

Countee said that by 7 a.m. snow will stretch through most of the Kansas City area. The area most likely to be impacted, he said, is just north of the metro.

“Could be a messy drive into work for sure,” he said.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, Countee said, before rising back in to the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.