Warm today, but prepare to bundle up tomorrow. Wind advisory up through 3 p.m.

Enjoy the warm weather today, but hold steady against the wind, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“We are weather aware today because of high wind,” Countee said, adding that areas south and east of Kansas City are under a red flag warning until 7 tonight due to fire danger.

“Everyone is under a wind advisory until 3 o’clock,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Big changes are coming tomorrow. “We are crashing down to 46,” Countee said.

Expect a gradual warm-up throughout the work week, with sporadic chances for rain.

Saturday, the temperature dips again, Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.