Mostly sunny in Kansas City with roller coaster temps; rain possible this weekend

Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride Friday in Kansas City as the afternoon high is expected to be slightly below average for this time of year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’re going to be topping out around 60, give or take a few degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “The winds will be increasing during the afternoon.”

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 67 degrees with an average low of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Plan for the frosty conditions to give way to breezy, low 60s this afternoon. Wild swings continue this weekend with chilly rain (for some) expected Sunday. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/T3XAAFLoFd — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) October 16, 2020

The forecast for the metro area indicates that dry conditions will continue Friday and Saturday.

“But it’s gong to get very windy tomorrow and warm, setting us up for a cooler second half of the weekend,” Ritter said. “Also rain chances will be increasing on Sunday for some, but not all.”

The high on Saturday is expected to be in the mid-70s. Cooler conditions will then move into the area with highs reaching only the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

“We will see some days with rain, some days without rain,” Ritter said. “But overall trends are looking warmer as we approach the middle of next week and the end of next week.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.