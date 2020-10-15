Temperatures to drop significantly in Kansas City as rain enters weekend forecast

It will be noticeably cooler in the Kansas City area Thursday as a cold front has ushered in below average temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Behind that cold front, our temperatures are going to cool down significantly,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Afternoon highs on Thursday are expected to be around 60 degrees. Temperatures will dip overnight into the mid-30s, possibly making it a frosty morning on Friday.

Winds will remain breezy out of the north and northwest between 10 and 20 mph, gusting above 20 mph at times, she said. No nuisance weather is expected for the next few days, she said.

“But Sunday, we’re going to be watching for our next cold front to approach,” Bogowith said. “That could spark a few rain showers for some of you, especially for those south and east of” Interstate 35.

Better chances for rain move into the area Monday, with the Missouri side of the state line more likely seeing the rain, she said.

“We will continue to watch the temperatures go up and down,” Bogowith said. “The warmest day is in the next seven is Saturday.”

Highs for the next seven days will range from the mid-50s to the low 70s.

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 67 degrees with the average low of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

