Another cold night in KC, but it should warm up Wednesday afternoon, forecast says

The cold weather will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon hours, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said it may get up to the mid 40s in the Kansas City area.

Temperatures late Tuesday will remain around 20 degrees.

On Wednesday, Lauria said it should warm up to 45 in the afternoon.

Beginning on Friday and through the early part of next week, the meteorologist said temperatures in Kansas City are expected to go “back to average,” with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

