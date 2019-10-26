KC could see snowflakes early next week, but the big story? Colder air

The forecast for the next few days shows that the Kansas City area is going to be experiencing some chilly temperatures for this time of the year and may see some snowflakes, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

In a weather update to The Star, Frank said temperatures are already about 10 degrees below normal in the afternoon.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s, “still chilly this time for the year, but not bad,” Frank said.

Leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs game, the meteorologist said weather conditions should be ideal, but a cold front will continue to push through.

Those lingering mosquitoes don't stand a chance this week. pic.twitter.com/P5GYflaQBB — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 26, 2019

Because of the colder air moving in next week, Frank said, “we’re going to have to talk about the threat of, yes, some sort of snowflakes falling” late on Monday.

“Now as it looks right now, through Monday, most of this is going to be rain that changes to snow,” Frank continued. “It doesn’t affect much of our area, but it is going to transition enough to where I think we are going to see a few flakes, especially in northern Missouri, mix in on the back side of this system.”

Frank said he doesn’t expect it to be much of any issue on Monday, but as colder air settles in later in the week, “that’s going to be our biggest story,” he said.

“This is going to have a big impact on us later on in the next few days as we see another burst of colder air and maybe another opportunity for snow,” Frank added.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.