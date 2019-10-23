Your Kansas City-area forecast: Slight chance of rain, cooler temps Thursday

The Kansas City area will experience much cooler weather conditions and may see some light rain during the day Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in a weather update to The Star.

The high temperature is expected to be close to 48 degrees.

Then on Friday, temperatures will be back in the 50s.

“For the high school activities on Friday night for the football games, we’re looking pretty good,” Lauria said. “Skies should be mostly clear, but it will feel like fall out there. Temperatures for kickoff will be around 50, dropping down to near 40 by the end of the games.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Saturday’s forecast shows temperatures in the 50s with a slight chance of rain.

“The big changes come our way early next week as temperatures really drop off from Tuesday into Wednesday,” Lauria said.