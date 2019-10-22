KC area will have warmer temps Wednesday; fall colors ramping up in next 2 weeks

The wind will settle down and warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out in the 40s and will go up to the 60s in the afternoon, making it about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Wind in the morning may reach 10 to 20 mph, Lauria said, but the area should expect lighter winds in the afternoon.

“A cold front is going to come through as we head toward tomorrow night and there might be just a few sprinkles or a couple of very light showers on Thursday with the better chances of rain down south,” Lauria said in an update to The Star.

“Meanwhile, we’ll keep an eye on the weekend. We may have some rain issues around here, especially on Saturday. There’s still some conflict in the data there.”

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill shared a graphic showing that fall colors will be more widespread in the next two weeks.

“You’re probably noticing the leaves gradually changing across the area,” the weather service said in its tweet. “We should start seeing a rapid transition into full-blown fall colors within a week or two.”

