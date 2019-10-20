Chance of storms Sunday evening in Kansas City. Until then, enjoy the fall weather.

With highs climbing into the upper 60s Sunday, it would be a good day to get out and enjoy the fall weather in the Kansas City area.

“Your daytime activities should be good to go,” said the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said on Twitter.

Good morning, your Sunday daytime activities should be good to go, but scattered storms will approach from the west around sunset. #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/ALlj3bU8Y3 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 20, 2019

The evening, however, is questionable as storms will approach from the west around sunset. There’s a chance of scattered strong to severe storms Sunday night. The strongest storms could produce hail, strong wind gusts and brief heavy rainfall.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The timing of this should be after sunset for the most part but it is going to continue into portions of the overnight hours as this rolls through,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The storms are expected wind down in coverage and intensity after midnight, he said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

“Most of the week to start is dry,” Frank said. “We are going to warm back up by mid-week and then changes, with another fall cold front, is on the way.”

Temperatures will be cooler after a cold front moves through. The forecast highs on Monday and Tuesday in the Kansas City area are expected to be in the upper 50s.

“This is slightly below average,” Frank said. “That is what we are going to continue to see.”

Typically, the Kansas City area sees highs in the mid-60s for this time of year.

The metro be considerably warmer, at least for a day, as highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday.

The next cold front, however, moves through on Thursday, turning temperatures much cooler for next weekend, Frank said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP