Friday will bring warmer temps, gusts up to 40 mph in Kansas City, forecast says

The Kansas City area should expect windy and warmer weather as we reach the end of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Friday will start out with temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees, “but with all the winds and all the sunshine I’m expecting, temperatures should pop very easily to near 75, if not above in some areas,” Lauria said.

Lauria added that Friday will be windy at times, with gusts later in the afternoon up to 40 mph.

Meteorologists will be tracking some rain west of Kansas City Friday night. Then, early Saturday, the Kansas City area may see some rain, which is expected to move out of the area by 8 a.m. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 65.

Sunday will be another breezy day with temperatures close to 70. There is a chance for rain Sunday night.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.