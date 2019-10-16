Your KC area forecast: Warmer temperatures expected toward the end of the week

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas City area is expected to experience warmer temperatures and lots of wind in the next few days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures of 65 to 70 degrees.

Friday is “going to be downright windy,” Lauria said, with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

“That’s going to bring in some moisture, so that as we head toward the wee hours of Saturday morning, we may see a little shot of rain move across the area before daybreak on Saturday, but it should be a very quick-hitting system,” Lauria said, adding that temperatures are supposed to be near 70 on Saturday.

“All these changes mean wind, and lots of it,” he said.

Around 20 to 30 mph winds are expected Sunday, and 30 to 40 mph winds are expected Monday, according to Lauria.