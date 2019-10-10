Your KC area forecast: Freeze watch to take place Friday as cold front pushes through

SHARE COPY LINK

Temperatures are plummeting as a cold front pushes through the region Thursday night.

The Kansas City area is expected to reach the 40s and bottom out to the 30s overnight, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“It will feel even chillier when you factor in wind chills tomorrow morning, more like the lower 30s and upper 20s,” Bogowith said in an update to The Star.

The low temperatures are expected to stick around throughout the day Friday and into Saturday.

Bogowith said there is a chance of rain during the first part of Friday.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze watch, which will go into effect 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. The watch includes the Kansas City metro and the surrounding area.

The weather service warned that frost and freezing “could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Then on Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 50s or low 60s.

