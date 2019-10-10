Severe storms possible in Kansas City; temperatures to tumble into the 30s

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas City area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“From Kansas City and points east, during the afternoon, there’s a possibility of strong to severe storms,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We are anticipating these to occur sometime after lunch through 5 or 6 o’clock this evening.”

Areas south and east of Kansas City are at a greater risk of seeing severe weather.

“For the storms that may reach severe limits, all modes of severe weather are on the table,” Ritter said.

That includes winds in excess of 60 mph, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter and flooding, as well as a low risk of tornadoes.

As the storms push to the east, a cold front will move into the area, sending temperatures plummeting about 30 degrees in just a few hours.

“We’ll go from 70s at 5 or 6 o’clock down into the 40s a few hours later,” Ritter said. “Tomorrow morning, we are going to wake up to upper 30s with windy conditions.”

Skies will start to clear Friday afternoon as temperatures rebound to about 48 degrees, she said.

Temperatures will drop overnight Friday, giving most of the Kansas City area a good chance of seeing its first freeze of the season Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a freeze watch that will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for the Kansas City area and surrounding areas.

Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible. Wind chills will drop into the 20s Saturday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing can also be damaged, the weather service warned.

People were urged to protect tender plants from the cold. Outdoor water pips should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service advised.

People should also drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the weather service said.

