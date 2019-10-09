Weather News
Your KC area forecast: Rain, storms will likely continue Thursday ahead of cold front
Rain and storms will likely continue in the Kansas City area ahead of a cold front that’s supposed to move through the region toward the end of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update to The Star.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain throughout the day, though the best chance for rain will be in the evening hours as the main front moves through, Frank said.
By Friday morning, “we’re going to feel like we’re in the upper 20s or low 30s,” Frank said.
“The good news is it won’t last long into Saturday, but a frost or freeze is likely Saturday morning,” Frank added.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments