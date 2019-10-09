Your KC area forecast: Rain, storms will likely continue Thursday ahead of cold front

SHARE COPY LINK

Rain and storms will likely continue in the Kansas City area ahead of a cold front that’s supposed to move through the region toward the end of the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in a weather update to The Star.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain throughout the day, though the best chance for rain will be in the evening hours as the main front moves through, Frank said.

By Friday morning, “we’re going to feel like we’re in the upper 20s or low 30s,” Frank said.

“The good news is it won’t last long into Saturday, but a frost or freeze is likely Saturday morning,” Frank added.

As you can see the cold front Thursday afternoon is not messing around. We will go from 70°F to 39°F in 18 hours with wind chills in the lower 30s to upper 20s!



If you have sensitive plants outside Friday and Saturday morning we could see frost or near freezing temps. pic.twitter.com/xVzcV0OTk9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 9, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.