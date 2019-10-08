Your KC area forecast: Cloudy skies, rain on the way later in the week

SHARE COPY LINK

Wednesday’s forecast in the Kansas City area calls for cloudy skies and a possible isolated shower storm, but rain and storms are more likely on Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank in an update to The Star.

Some rain may move through the area Wednesday afternoon into the early evening but Frank said meteorologists are looking for the main front that is supposed to arrive on Thursday with showers and storms.

“I don’t think it’s going to last all day, but we will see periods of some heavy rain force, even a severe weather risk for points south of I-70 and Topeka, so we’ll keep a close eye on that as this front gets closer, and it’s a pretty strong one,” Frank said.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the low 70s, but the area is expected to experience much cooler weather toward the end of the week.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.