Nice weather Monday, but rain and colder temps coming to KC later this week

Kansas City can expect pleasant weather Monday before chances for rain return later this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The forecast calls for Monday’s high temperature to climb close to 70 degrees.

“But as we progress through the week, we expect rain chances to go back up,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The chance of rain returns Wednesday afternoon and evening, she said.

“Thursday, it looks soggy,” Ritter said. “Friday looks soggy.”

And there could be some thunderstorms mixed in, she said.

“More importantly, these rain chances signal a big temperature change with much colder temperatures arriving by Friday,” she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

A strong cold front is expected this week, which could bring portions of northwestern Missouri their first freezing temperatures of the season Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Kansas City could see temperatures in the mid-30s on Saturday. The Kansas City area typically sees its first freeze in late October.

