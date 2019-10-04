After cooler start to weekend, Saturday will see rain for seventh time in 10 weeks

SHARE COPY LINK

The start of the weekend on Friday will be much cooler than normal, roughly ten degrees below the average temperatures for this time of the year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We will be fighting clouds once again and just like yesterday, our highs will be closer to 60 degrees,” Ritter said in a weather update provided to The Star. “Our average right now is about 70 to 72; so we are running about 10 degrees below average.”

The National Weather Service says the approaching rain will be the seventh Saturday out of the past ten it has rained.

Looks like rain on Saturday... and if it plays out, it will be the 7th Saturday out of the past 10 Saturday's to be rained out. Look, we're not thrilled about it either. #mowx #kswx #KC #JustFantastic #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/PdF3VgbYDQ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 4, 2019

Temperatures are expected to climb on Saturday but there’s rain in the forecast beginning mid-morning and stretching throughout the afternoon.

“That will change heading into tomorrow, though, as we see warmer weather surging in ahead of our next approaching front,” Ritter said.

“We’ll get through (Friday) dry but tomorrow we are going to be watching rain on the radar: Approaching first thing in the morning, out to our west, arriving mid-morning through the afternoon and then leaving us for tomorrow night,” she said.

There will be frequent lightning and brief downpours. Gusty winds could cause damage in some areas, according to the weather service.

However, most of the rain is expected during a four-hour period on Saturday.

“If you are timing out your Saturday, the best chance for rain will be from 10 and 2,” Ritter said.

