‘This is fall, my friends’: Cooler temps, cloudy skies in Friday’s forecast for KC

Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and possibly isolated showers are in the forecast for Friday in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

With cooler air flowing in, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s during the day. By the evening hours, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

“This is fall, my friends. We’re done with summer. No more 90s coming up. Matter of fact, it’s going to be a struggle for us to be above average anytime real soon,” Lauria said in a weather update to The Star.

Rain will likely move in Saturday morning and could linger into the afternoon hours.

“If things move along quick enough, we’ll see sunshine by the end of the day and hopefully our temperatures will pop up to somewhere between 65 or 70,” Lauria said, adding that the rain is not expected to affect the Chiefs game at Arrowhead on Sunday.

