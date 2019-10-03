‘Very fall-like’: Summer releases grasp on Kansas City area; rain returns Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK

Fall finally has arrived in the Kansas City area as more seasonally cooler temperatures and drier conditions settle across the metro for the remainder of the work week.

“We have a very fall-like forecast for today, especially compared to yesterday,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “Afternoon highs are going to be only in the lower 60s. We will be fighting cloud clover throughout the day.”

A few spotty showers might roll across areas south of Kansas City.

“But most of us have seen an end to rain, at least temporarily,” Ritter said. “We will start out dry tomorrow (Friday) and pretty chilly as well.”

Temperatures will be in the 40s when people wake up in the morning on Friday, she said.

The cooler temperatures are a big change from the start of the week, where daily highs were well above normal. Temperatures reached into the 80s. When you factored in the humidity, the heat index climbed into the 90s.

There was not much relief at night either. Overnight lows remained around 70 degrees, which is the high temperature the Kansas City area typically sees this time of year.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms returns on Saturday, Ritter said.

While some of the storms could be strong Saturday afternoon, widespread severe weather is not expected.

