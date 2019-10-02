‘No more summer out there’ as temps expected to drop in the Kansas City area

SHARE COPY LINK

As a cold front moved through the Kansas City area Wednesday evening and continued heading south, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said we should expect to see “some big changes” from the summer-like weather we’ve had.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for temperatures in the low 60s — about a 20-degree difference from earlier Wednesday, Lauria said. The cooler temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday.

“We should be setting up for some good weather but cool weather for high school football action on Friday night as temperatures drop into the 50s on Friday evening,” Lauria said in a weather update to The Star.

“No more summer out there. Temperatures for the next six days are in the 60s. Next week — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — look great. Unfortunately, Saturday is going to be our next really good chance of rain here in Kansas City.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.