‘Recipe for more rain’: Cold front expected to move through Kansas City area Wednesday

A cold front coming into the Kansas City area from the northwest is expected to be followed by rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“This front is just going to gradually sag down toward Kansas City tomorrow. The problem with that is two-fold,” Lauria said in a weather update to The Star. “One, we’re going to have the thread of showers and thunderstorms first thing tomorrow morning. And two, where does this front end up finally kind of stopping for a few hours? Because it’s going to separate the really muggy air and the cooler air.”

Areas from Kansas City to south of the city may have temperatures in the 80s while areas on the north side and northern Missouri could be around 65.

“It’s a recipe for more rain off and on tomorrow, especially tomorrow evening, and tomorrow night until the front finally pushes south and temperatures cool off for everybody,” Lauria said.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 60s, he said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.