‘Big, big cool down’: Cold front to fire up thunderstorms as it moves through KC area

A cold front is expected to move through the Kansas City area Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms and leaving behind much cooler temperatures, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Today is feeling very summer-like,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

“Tomorrow, we begin our transition back to fall-like temperatures as a cold front will be moving through overnight into Wednesday, sparking showers and thunderstorms,” she said.

The cold front will begin moving into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri around sunset Tuesday, sparking showers and thunderstorms in that area.

The storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, large hail and strong wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph. There’s also an risk of an isolated tornado in northwest Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The cold front will continue to inch its way closer to Kansas City around midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the morning commute Wednesday for areas north of Interstate 70.

There will be a lull in storms around the lunch hour. But the cold front is expected to stall over Kansas City Wednesday evening, leading to periods of heavy downpours from storms that are expected track over the same areas. Flash flooding is a concern, especially under the heavy rainmakers, Bogowith said.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected across the Kansas City area from the storms. Some areas could higher amounts, depending on how the storms track.

“The ground is already saturated, a lot of that runoff has nowhere to go,” Bogowith said. A flash flood watch will take effect for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday evening.

The storms also will be capable of producing frequent lightning, large hail and strong wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, according to the weather service.

Drier and brighter conditions return for the remainder of the work week.

“Thursday, a big, big cool down,” Bogowith said. “We are falling well below average with our temperatures.”

Highs are expected to remain in the 60s as Kansas City heads into the weekend. The normal high for this time of year is the lower 70s.

The chance for rain returns to the Kansas City area on Saturday.

