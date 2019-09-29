Weather News
‘On the warm and sticky side’: Nightly lows should be in the 50s. We’re nowhere close
Not sweater weather yet in Kansas City
It definitely will not feel like fall the next couple of days in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank.
Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, which is about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year in Kansas City, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star. The average low for this time of year is 52 degrees.
“Until Wednesday, when our next front arrives, we’re on the warm and sticky side,” he said.
The next couple of days will be breezy, with winds out of the south keeping the Kansas City area on the warm side. Winds are expected to be constant at around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph, Frank said.
Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-80s and muggy.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the mid-80s once again. Because of the humidity, it might feel as though it’s 90 degrees in some areas, Frank said.
“Enjoy the warmth while you can if you’re a big fan,” he said. “We do have some cooler weather on the way.”
