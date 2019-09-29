‘On the warm and sticky side’: Nightly lows should be in the 50s. We’re nowhere close

Not sweater weather yet in Kansas City It definitely will not feel like fall the next couple of days in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, which is about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It definitely will not feel like fall the next couple of days in Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, which is about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year in Kansas City.

It definitely will not feel like fall the next couple of days in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, which is about 20 degrees higher than normal for this time of year in Kansas City, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star. The average low for this time of year is 52 degrees.

“Until Wednesday, when our next front arrives, we’re on the warm and sticky side,” he said.

The next couple of days will be breezy, with winds out of the south keeping the Kansas City area on the warm side. Winds are expected to be constant at around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph, Frank said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-80s and muggy.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the mid-80s once again. Because of the humidity, it might feel as though it’s 90 degrees in some areas, Frank said.

“Enjoy the warmth while you can if you’re a big fan,” he said. “We do have some cooler weather on the way.”

SHARE COPY LINK Fans of warm weather will enjoy the next few days as warmer than average temperatures remain across the Kansas City metro area, said FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank. Cooler weather is on the way though and should reach the metro by Wednesday.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP