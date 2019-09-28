Weather News

National Weather Service warns of ‘dangerous flash flooding’ happening in Cass County

PSA: Turn around don’t drown

Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads. By
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill was warning of “dangerous flash flooding” occurring in parts of Cass County Saturday night.

In a Twitter update at 7:05 p.m., the weather service reported that heavy rain had dropped over 3 inches of rain within a short period of time in Harrisonville.

“3.86 inches of rain has fallen over Harrisonville in the past hour and a half,” the weather service warned on social media. “Dangerous flash flooding is occurring and will continue over the next few hours. Turn Around! Don’t Drown!”

Harrisonville, and all of Cass County, is under a flash flood warning now until 10 p.m.

Around 6:45 p.m., local law enforcement was reporting that multiple roads were “impassable” due to the flooding in central Cass County, the warning said.

In one Facebook post, the city of Harrisonville warned that Ash Street in City Park would remain closed until the flood waters recede. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

