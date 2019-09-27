Weather News
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Kansas City area until early Saturday
FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Friday evening weather update
The Kansas City area has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch as storms are expected to move through the region Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect now through 2 a.m. Saturday.
In a weather update to The Star, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said these storms on Friday night may produce heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.
At 6:40 p.m., the weather service said on Twitter that “half-dollar sized” hail was being reported at the Kansas City International Airport as the storm rolled through Platte County.
Lauria said storms will likely move through the area again Saturday, with the highest chance of rain from the late afternoon to the evening hours.
