Your KC area forecast: Hot weather, then thunderstorms likely Friday evening
FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday evening weather update
Warmer temperatures will make it feel like summer again in the Kansas City area on Friday before a cold front moves in during the late afternoon hours, followed by thunderstorms, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.
Ahead of the cold front, Friday’s afternoon forecast is calling for temperatures between the mid 80s and low 90s.
Then, sometime after 4 p.m., the cold front is expected to move in. By about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., “could see some thunderstorms rapidly develop,” Lauria warned. These storms could produce hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
Lauria said meteorologists are also watching out for an upper level storm that is expected to move into the area and drop more rain on Saturday.
