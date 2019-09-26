Your KC area forecast: Hot weather, then thunderstorms likely Friday evening

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday evening weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Thunderstorms are expected Friday evening in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Thunderstorms are expected Friday evening in Kansas City.

Warmer temperatures will make it feel like summer again in the Kansas City area on Friday before a cold front moves in during the late afternoon hours, followed by thunderstorms, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Ahead of the cold front, Friday’s afternoon forecast is calling for temperatures between the mid 80s and low 90s.

Then, sometime after 4 p.m., the cold front is expected to move in. By about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., “could see some thunderstorms rapidly develop,” Lauria warned. These storms could produce hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Lauria said meteorologists are also watching out for an upper level storm that is expected to move into the area and drop more rain on Saturday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.