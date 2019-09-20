Ahead of weekend rain, weather service issues flash flood watch for Kansas City area

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Friday evening weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch as rain is expected to drench the Kansas City area this weekend.

The watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 pm. Sunday. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible, according to the weather service.

Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s., according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria. Lauria said rain chances will go up Saturday morning, then back down in the afternoon hours. The best chance for rain will be late Saturday night, which will continue into Sunday morning, likely affecting Kansas City Chiefs fans gearing up for the home opener.

“If you’re tailgating out at Arrowhead, just remember: bring that rain gear for sure. I think you’re going to need it,” Lauria said.

The rain is supposed to end sometime before 2 p.m. Sunday, he added.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.