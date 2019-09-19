Hot weather continues Friday. Cooler temps, rain in Kansas City weekend forecast

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday evening weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an evening weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Friday will be another hot day in Kansas City, but cooler temperatures and a chance for rain and thunderstorms are in the weekend forecast, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in an update to The Star.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to be between 85 and 90, but “some rain-cooled air” from the southwest part of the region may come up to Kansas City, just in time for the area high school football games Friday night, Lauria said.

On Saturday, the chance for rain is expected to go up throughout the day, with the highest chance for rain Saturday night. The forecast also calls for temperatures to drop by 10 degrees over the weekend — from the upper 80s to the 70s.

Rain is also looking likely Sunday morning, which could affect those tailgating ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs home opener.

“During the afternoon, during the game itself — assuming this next cold front moves through — we should be in drier shape for the game itself on Sunday,” Lauria said. “Rainfall amounts in the area: 1 to 4 inches. Don’t be surprised if we have some flash flooding over the weekend.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.