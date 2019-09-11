Weather News
Hot, humid in KC Wednesday; Strong to severe storms looming for rush hour Thursday
Threat of severe storms doesn’t bode well for Thursday’s evening rush hour in KC
Kansas City is not out of the heat yet as another day and a half of hot and humid conditions continue to grip the metro area.
Afternoon highs on Wednesday are expected to climb to near 90 degrees, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star.
The humidity, however, will make it feel more like 90 to 95 degrees during the afternoon hours.
“It’s going to stay hot through at least mid-day,” Thursday, Ritter said.
A change in weather pattern, however, is on the way as a cold front is expected to roll through the area Thursday. The front will spark showers and thunderstorms as early as 3 or 4 p.m. around Kansas City and points west.
“As the front move through the metro during rush hour tomorrow, strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are in the forecast,” Ritter said. “This will not bode well for the drive home tomorrow.”
The biggest concerns will be damaging winds along the frontal boundary.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
