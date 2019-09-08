KC sets record for rainfall as overnight storms move out; heat returns this week

Enjoy Sunday KC because next couple of days will be hotter Storms will continue to move out of the Kansas City metro area Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, leaving for a dry, cool day for most, according to FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank. Lingering storm chances south of Interstate 70. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Storms will continue to move out of the Kansas City metro area Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, leaving for a dry, cool day for most, according to FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank. Lingering storm chances south of Interstate 70.

As many in the Kansas City area slept — or tried to sleep — thunderstorms rumbled through the area early Sunday and helped set a new record for the metro.

Rain showers that passed through shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday pushed Kansas City to 57.88 inches of precipitation for the current water year. That broke a record set in 1961, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

A water year is the 12-month period from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 and is designated by the calendar year in which it ends. It differs from a calendar year because precipitation that falls in late autumn and winter accumulates as snow and doesn’t run off until spring or summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

HEY! WAKE UP! WE DID IT!!!



As of 3:27 AM CDT, a passing shower pushed #KC to 57.88" of precipitation for the current water year (Oct-Sep). This breaks the old record of 57.87" from 1960-61. #mowx #kswx #KC #SCIENCE! pic.twitter.com/iLzkzUBadT — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 8, 2019

The overnight showers and thunderstorms started to move out the Kansas City metro early Sunday morning.

“We’re starting to get rid of this as this front moves south,” said FOX4 meteorologist Gary Frank, who provided a weather update for The Star. “Some of this rain continues to sag further south, and this frontal boundary is going to stall today, so we will see a mix of sun and clouds.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

A chance for a lingering isolated shower is possible, especially south of Interstate 70, he said.

“For the most part, we are going to stay dry the rest of the day and the sun is going to try to break out,” Frank said.

The high is expected to reach into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

“Enjoy today because it’ll be much hotter the next couple of days,” Frank said.