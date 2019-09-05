Your Kansas City forecast: Lower humidity levels, cooler temps expected Friday

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Thursday afternoon weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Temperatures are supposed to cool down Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Temperatures are supposed to cool down Friday.

The Kansas City area should be getting another break from the summer heat Friday as temperatures cool down and humidity levels decrease, according to local FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures on Thursday afternoon reached into the upper 80s and into the 90s — as high as 96 in Lawrence. Factoring in the humidity, Lauria said heat index values Thursday were between 95 and 102.

“It is hot, but this is the one day it’s going to be hot. Tomorrow, temperatures will cool down,” Lauria said in an update to The Star. “We’ll have a nice little front come across the area during the course of the morning for tomorrow, so during the afternoon tomorrow, humidity levels lower.”

Temperatures in the Kansas City area Friday are expected to be in the mid 80s, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW