‘Going to be hot outside’: Heat and humidity return to the Kansas City area

Summer is not over and the Kansas City area will be reminded of that Thursday as hot and humid conditions return to the Kansas City area after a brief break of cooler weather.

“It’s going to be hot outside today,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter in a weather update for the Star. “We’re expecting our afternoon highs to climb into the upper 80s. Some of you will end up touching 90 degrees.”

Because the humidity will be high Thursday, temperatures will feel as though they are in the 90s, Ritter said.

The high on Wednesday reached 81 degrees at Kansas City International Airport. The cooler temps combined with low humidity made for a pleasant break from the summer heat.

After yesterday's taste of fall, you're going to want to close those windows and fire up the air conditioning again today.



Hot and humid until a slow improvement beginning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AKC7IT3A7o — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 5, 2019

The Kansas City area should remain dry for the remainder of the work week. But chances for rain return for the second half of the weekend, Ritter said.

No severe weather is expected at this time.

The extended forecast indicates that above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation is likely for the middle of September. The normal high for this time of year is the low to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

