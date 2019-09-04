After a short break, warmer temperatures returning to the Kansas City area Thursday

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday afternoon weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The summer heat will return to the Kansas City area with temperatures between the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The summer heat will return to the Kansas City area with temperatures between the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for warmer temperatures to return to the Kansas City area, according to local FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s by the time Kansas Citians wake up Thursday morning, but by the afternoon hours, Lauria said the heat will return to the area with temperatures between the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heat index values are estimated to be between 95 and 100 during the afternoon hours, Lauria said in an update to The Star.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.