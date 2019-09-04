Noticeably cooler as Kansas City gets brief break from the heat

Noticeably cooler temperatures expected Wednesday in KC It'll be noticeably cooler in the Kansas City area as the metro gets a brief break from the heat with slightly below average temperatures Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It'll be noticeably cooler in the Kansas City area as the metro gets a brief break from the heat with slightly below average temperatures Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter who provides weather updates to The Star.

A day after the heat index soared above 100 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, the metro area will get a break from the heat — a brief one.

“Later today our forecast will be noticeably cooler, with afternoon highs only near the 80 degrees,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. “We will have ample sunshine though, so keep the sunscreen handy.”

The average temperature for this time of year is the lower to mid-80s.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said Wednesday will be “one of those refreshing, low humidity kind of days.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of those refreshing, low humidity kind of days on tap for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4hMSduXhuW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 4, 2019

Hotter temperatures, however, are expected to return Thursday, with temperatures returning to around 90 degrees. The heat index will climb into the mid-90s Thursday afternoon across the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week with the chance for off-and-on storms returning for the weekend. No severe weather is currently expected, according to the weather service.

The extended outlook hints that Kansas City will be facing above normal temperatures and precipitation for the middle of September.