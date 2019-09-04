Weather News
Noticeably cooler as Kansas City gets brief break from the heat
A day after the heat index soared above 100 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, the metro area will get a break from the heat — a brief one.
“Later today our forecast will be noticeably cooler, with afternoon highs only near the 80 degrees,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates for The Star. “We will have ample sunshine though, so keep the sunscreen handy.”
The average temperature for this time of year is the lower to mid-80s.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said Wednesday will be “one of those refreshing, low humidity kind of days.”
Hotter temperatures, however, are expected to return Thursday, with temperatures returning to around 90 degrees. The heat index will climb into the mid-90s Thursday afternoon across the Kansas City area, according to the weather service.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week with the chance for off-and-on storms returning for the weekend. No severe weather is currently expected, according to the weather service.
The extended outlook hints that Kansas City will be facing above normal temperatures and precipitation for the middle of September.
