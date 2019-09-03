‘It is going to be hot outside’: Heat index to climb near 100 degrees in Kansas City

Summer’s heat continues in KC; spotty showers possible Tuesday It’s going to be another hot day in Kansas City Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees, but humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees, said Fox4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Spotty showers possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It’s going to be another hot day in Kansas City Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees, but humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees, said Fox4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Spotty showers possible.

The heat of summer continues as the Kansas City metro faces another day of hot temperatures Tuesday, according to Fox4 meteorologist Karli Ritter in an weather update for The Star.

“It is going to be hot outside later today,” Ritter said. “We are anticipating our afternoon highs to climb all the way up to 90 degrees this afternoon. It’s going to feel like it’s closer to 100 (degrees) outside.”

A cold front that will likely move through the area will bring along spotty showers to the metro area this afternoon and evening, she said.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening. However, the strong storm activity is expected to be east of the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

After the storms move through, Kansas City will get a break from the heat.

“It is going to get a lot cooler, with our highs dropping back into the upper 70s to near 80s” for Wednesday, Ritter said.

