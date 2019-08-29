Back to reality as heat, humidity returns to KC; overnight thunderstorms likely

Reality check: Heat, humidity returns to Kansas City; overnight storms likely The Kansas City area will be reminded that it’s still August as heat and humidity returns to the metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Widespread overnight thunderstorms could produce flash flooding and strong winds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City area will be reminded that it’s still August as heat and humidity returns to the metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Widespread overnight thunderstorms could produce flash flooding and strong winds.

After a brief break this week from the summer heat, Kansas City will be reminded Thursday that it’s still August.

“It’s back to reality for today with the heat and humidity returning to our forecast,” said Fox4 meteorologist Karli Ritter in a weather update for The Star. “We are expecting afternoon temperatures to climb up into the upper 80s this afternoon.”

When you factor in the humidity, temperatures will feel like the 90s. It will also be sticky.

There’s also a possibility of a few spotty showers after the lunch hour, Ritter said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“These will be so isolated in nature that most of us won’t see a drop of rain,” she said.

But that will change Thursday evening and into the overnight night hours.

“We will get through the late evening hours without an issue, but after midnight, rain and thunderstorms return, becoming very widespread,” Ritter said. “They will linger all the way through day break tomorrow.”

The lingering storms could impact Friday morning’s commute.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The primary threats from the strong to severe storms overnight will be strong winds and flash flooding, according to the National Weather in Pleasant Hill.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be common across northern Missouri. Closer to the Kansas City area, wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be likely. Heavy rains could also isolated flash flooding in some areas.

Frequent lightning and heavy downpours are also expected from the storms, according to the weather service.

A more “fall-like” weather patterns emerges for early September with below normal temperatures. Above normal precipitation is likely through at least Sept. 11, according to an extended outlook from the weather service.