Severe storms possible Thursday in KC. More rain may kick off Labor Day weekend

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday afternoon weather update FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Scattered showers may move into the Kansas City area Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Scattered showers may move into the Kansas City area Thursday.

Clear skies, dry conditions and temperatures in the lower 80s were expected to continue Wednesday in Kansas City, but don’t get used to it for long.

Beginning Thursday, the weather “is going to start to change,” and the Kansas City area may see some rain, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“You’re going to notice a lot more humidity around as we head toward tomorrow and Friday, and with that humidity comes a rain chance,” Lauria said in an update to The Star.

Scattered showers — possibly thunderstorms — may move into the area around lunchtime Thursday, followed by warmer temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s, Lauria said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, strong to severe storms, including damaging wind and hail up to the size of a quarter, are possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

The weather service said the best chance for rain and storms will be late Friday night through Saturday morning, the start of the Labor Day weekend.