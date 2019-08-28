Ample sunshine expected in Kansas City Wednesday, but storms loom for holiday weekend

Sunny weather for KC Wednesday; Storms loom for holiday weekend Kansas City’s run of pleasant, sunny weather continues Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. But storms threaten to get the Labor Day holiday weekend off to a soggy start. Severe weather not expected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City’s run of pleasant, sunny weather continues Wednesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. But storms threaten to get the Labor Day holiday weekend off to a soggy start. Severe weather not expected.

Kansas City’s run of pleasant, sunny weather continues Wednesday as temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal and the humidity will be low, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are anticipating ample sunshine and temperatures that are going to climb back up into the lower 80s,” Ritter said. “It is going to feel fantastic outside.”

The average temperature for this time of year in the Kansas City area is the mid to upper 80s, so Wednesday’s anticipated highs are just slightly below normal.

Sunshine will prevail throughout the entire day, Ritter said, so people will want to have sunscreen handy if headed outdoors.

“We are going to enjoy some very comfortable conditions throughout the course of the day today,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

While pleasant, dry weather is expected for Thursday also, that will change at the end of the week as rain chances return Friday and Saturday, she said.

The Labor Day holiday weekend could get off to a soggy start as rain could arrive as early as Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. But the better chance for storms will be late Friday through early Saturday.

The threat of any severe weather on Friday or Saturday looks to be low, according to the weather service.