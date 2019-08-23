Below-normal temps, chance of rain in Kansas City’s weekend forecast

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria gives a Friday afternoon weather update FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s to the upper 60s Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides an afternoon weather update for The Star for Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s to the upper 60s Friday night.

Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain are in the forecast for the Kansas City area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Below-normal temperatures in the lower 80s to upper 70s are expected to stick throughout the weekend and early next week, the weather service said.

The forecast for Friday night calls for clearing skies and temperatures dropping from the 70s to the upper 60s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“I am concerned about maybe some weekend rain, especially to start out the day on Sunday,” Lauria said in an update to The Star.

According to the National Weather Service, the chance for rain and thunderstorms is expected to increase by Saturday night.

See you soon, September pic.twitter.com/vp2InTQEkV — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 23, 2019

