Weather News
Your KC-area weekend forecast: comfortable temps but those with allergies may suffer
Aug. 23 forecast: High pollen count, below average temps for weekend
The weekend temperatures are expected to be slightly below average and less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Conditions will be dry and pleasantly warm but there’s a chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 83 degrees with a slight easterly breeze. Cloud cover will increase overnight Friday while temperatures will dip to 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
But if you’re sneezing, sniffling and dealing with a dry throat, it is because ragweed season is in full effect on Friday, according to FOX4, meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.
The pollen count is extremely high while the mold count is moderate, Bogowith said.
Much-needed cooler temperatures will serve as a preview for autumn.
“Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine,” Bogowith said. “The start of the weekend will be dry and pleasantly warm; temperatures will be well below average.”
There’s a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The possibility of rain continues throughout Sunday and the temperatures should be around 79 degrees, according to the weather service.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments