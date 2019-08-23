Your KC-area weekend forecast: comfortable temps but those with allergies may suffer

Aug. 23 forecast: High pollen count, below average temps for weekend FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith has the morning forecast, which has good news for the weekend but bad news for people with allergies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith has the morning forecast, which has good news for the weekend but bad news for people with allergies.

The weekend temperatures are expected to be slightly below average and less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Conditions will be dry and pleasantly warm but there’s a chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 83 degrees with a slight easterly breeze. Cloud cover will increase overnight Friday while temperatures will dip to 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But if you’re sneezing, sniffling and dealing with a dry throat, it is because ragweed season is in full effect on Friday, according to FOX4, meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The pollen count is extremely high while the mold count is moderate, Bogowith said.

Much-needed cooler temperatures will serve as a preview for autumn.

“Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine,” Bogowith said. “The start of the weekend will be dry and pleasantly warm; temperatures will be well below average.”

Cooler temps w/ less humidity expected through the weekend. Can't rule out some showers Sat. and Sun. But most folks will stay dry. pic.twitter.com/N39xdV5gAP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 22, 2019

There’s a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The possibility of rain continues throughout Sunday and the temperatures should be around 79 degrees, according to the weather service.

