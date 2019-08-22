Showers to dawdle in Kansas City area before making way for drier, cooler weather

Showers step aside for drier, cooler weekend in KC Rain will linger in the Kansas City area for part of the day Thursday before finally stepping aside for what is looking to be a drier and cooler weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rain will linger in the Kansas City area for part of the day Thursday before finally stepping aside for what is looking to be a drier and cooler weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We are going to see rain for some of you, especially early this morning on the south side of Interstate 70,” Ritter said. “There could be some scattered showers on either side of I-70 though throughout the day today.”

The best chances for rain in the metro area will be until 1 p.m. Thursday.

“As far as rain is concerned for the rest of our forecast for the next couple of days, notice how the rain will start to move a little more to our south, especially this evening,” Ritter said. “That’s going to leave us with less rain coverage, less flooding concerns and a drier forecast headed into our weekend.”

No severe weather is expected over the next few days.

Along with the drier conditions, temperature will be cooler too. The average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs on Thursday in the metro area, however, will reach only into the upper 70s. Highs headed into the weekend will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal.