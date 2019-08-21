Weather News
Kansas City under flash flood watch until Thursday morning as storms move into area
FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria gives a Wednesday afternoon weather update
A flash flood watch has been issued in the Kansas City area as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for parts of Missouri and Kansas, including Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri and Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas. The weather service said these storms may drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.
The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling into the Kansas City area in the evening hours Wednesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in an update to The Star. Lauria said the rain will likely continue overnight, “especially south of Kansas City.”
“I have a feeling as we head toward daybreak tomorrow morning, the rain chances will start to move away from the metro, and overall, I think tomorrow is going to be a better day, especially during the afternoon,” Lauria said.
