Kansas City under flash flood watch until Thursday morning as storms move into area

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria gives a Wednesday afternoon weather update FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday afternoon weather update for The Star. Rain and thunderstorms will likely move into the Kansas City area Wednesday night.

A flash flood watch has been issued in the Kansas City area as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for parts of Missouri and Kansas, including Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri and Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas. The weather service said these storms may drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling into the Kansas City area in the evening hours Wednesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in an update to The Star. Lauria said the rain will likely continue overnight, “especially south of Kansas City.”

“I have a feeling as we head toward daybreak tomorrow morning, the rain chances will start to move away from the metro, and overall, I think tomorrow is going to be a better day, especially during the afternoon,” Lauria said.

Storms capable of producing heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon into tonight with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible. This heavy rainfall will have the potential to cause flash flooding and as such, a flash flood watch is out until 10AM tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/wwcnFW7qpf — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 21, 2019

