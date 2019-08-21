Weather News

Kansas City under flash flood watch until Thursday morning as storms move into area

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria gives a Wednesday afternoon weather update

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday afternoon weather update for The Star. Rain and thunderstorms will likely move into the Kansas City area Wednesday night. By
Up Next
FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria provides a Wednesday afternoon weather update for The Star. Rain and thunderstorms will likely move into the Kansas City area Wednesday night. By

A flash flood watch has been issued in the Kansas City area as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The watch will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for parts of Missouri and Kansas, including Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri and Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas. The weather service said these storms may drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling into the Kansas City area in the evening hours Wednesday, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria in an update to The Star. Lauria said the rain will likely continue overnight, “especially south of Kansas City.”

“I have a feeling as we head toward daybreak tomorrow morning, the rain chances will start to move away from the metro, and overall, I think tomorrow is going to be a better day, especially during the afternoon,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  