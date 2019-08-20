Advisory issued as heat index spikes into triple digits across Kansas City area

Temperatures heating up as clouds clear out, will remain dry overnight in metro FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria reports that there's a broad range of temperatures as rain cools areas north of Kansas City but in the metro it will remain hot and dry overnight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria reports that there's a broad range of temperatures as rain cools areas north of Kansas City but in the metro it will remain hot and dry overnight.

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Kansas City metro area as heat indexes were expected to reach the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the mid-90s were expected to feel like 105 to 110 degrees, the weather service reported.

There was a temperature contrast between Kansas City and other areas northeast of the metro region Tuesday, according to the local FOX4 television station.

While it was 90 degrees at Kansas City International Airport and in Olathe at 3 p.m., for example, it was 72 in Cameron, meteorologist Joe Lauria said.

“The atmosphere is sort of a chaotic mix,” he said.

Lauria said clouds above Kansas City helped keep temperatures from “reaching their full potential.”

The National Weather Service warned the hot temperatures and high humidity “could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.”

“The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible,” the weather service reported. “Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Temperatures were expected to drop from about 88 at 7 p.m. to the low 80s by midnight, Lauria said.

And Kansas City was expected to remain dry Tuesday evening, according to FOX4.

Temperatures should be cooler Wednesday, mostly in the 80s. There are chances of thunderstorms and showers Wednesday and into Thursday, according to FOX4.