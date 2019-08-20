Kansas City braces for another hot, humid day as heat index soars above 100 degrees

Dangerously hot in Kansas City as heat index soars over 100 degrees It will be another hot and humid day in the Kansas City metro Tuesday as the heat index is expected to soar above 100 degrees across the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Relief won't come until late, late this evening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It will be another hot and humid day in the Kansas City metro Tuesday as the heat index is expected to soar above 100 degrees across the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Relief won't come until late, late this evening.

It will be another hot and humid day in the Kansas City metro Tuesday as the heat index is expected to soar above 100 degrees across the area, according to the local FOX4 television station.

Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like its over 100 degrees just after the lunch hour, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

By later in the afternoon, it will feel even hotter.

“We are not going to see much relief until late, late this evening,” Ritter said.

A heat advisory will be in affect for the afternoon and evening hours because of the dangerous heat. The humidity could make it feel as hot as 109 degrees in some locations.

The Kansas City area will get a break from the heat on Wednesday, when it will not be quite as hot or humid, she said.

There’s a chance for rain primarily on the Missouri side Tuesday afternoon and evening. More widespread storms are headed Kansas City’s way on Wednesday, Ritter said.