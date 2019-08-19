‘It’s only going to get worse’: Heat index to soar over 100 degrees in Kansas City

Kansas City’s heat: ‘It’s only going to get worse’ The beginning of the work week will get off to a hot and humid start as the heat index will climb over 100 degrees Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. But Tuesday will be worse as the peak heat of the week is expected to strike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The beginning of the work week will get off to a hot and humid start as the heat index will climb over 100 degrees Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. But Tuesday will be worse as the peak heat of the week is expected to strike.

It will be a dangerous and uncomfortable start to the work week in the Kansas City area as the heat index is expected to climb over 100 degrees on Monday, according to the local FOX4 television station.

“Later on today it is going to be hot and humid with highs topping out in the lower 90s — and that’s just the air temperature,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

“It will feel even warmer than that. The heat index, it’ll end up in the triple digits.”

And it is only going to get worse on Tuesday, which is when the peak heat is expected to happen, she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory that will go into effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

“After that, changes are coming in the form of thunderstorms,” Ritter said.

Some areas north of Kansas City could see strong to severe Thunderstorms on Tuesday.