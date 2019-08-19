Weather News
‘It’s only going to get worse’: Heat index to soar over 100 degrees in Kansas City
It will be a dangerous and uncomfortable start to the work week in the Kansas City area as the heat index is expected to climb over 100 degrees on Monday, according to the local FOX4 television station.
“Later on today it is going to be hot and humid with highs topping out in the lower 90s — and that’s just the air temperature,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.
“It will feel even warmer than that. The heat index, it’ll end up in the triple digits.”
And it is only going to get worse on Tuesday, which is when the peak heat is expected to happen, she said.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory that will go into effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“After that, changes are coming in the form of thunderstorms,” Ritter said.
Some areas north of Kansas City could see strong to severe Thunderstorms on Tuesday.
