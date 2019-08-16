Weather News
Another wave of heavy rain headed for Kansas City: ‘Flooding is the main concern’
FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Friday evening weather update
The Kansas City area may be in for another round of severe weather Friday night as the forecast calls for more rain, strong winds and the possibility of hail, according to the local FOX4 television station.
Meteorologist Garry Frank said the biggest threat for the Kansas City area will be the heavy rain. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch, which is expected to be in effect 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of Missouri and Kansas.
About 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area on Thursday night. Frank said the same amount is possible again overnight. Rain is expected Saturday morning as well.
“As far as the possibility of severe storms, 60 mph wind and some large hail, but I still think flooding is the main concern,” Frank said. “Tornado threat is not zero, but it’s not the greatest concern for us.”
