Another wave of heavy rain headed for Kansas City: ‘Flooding is the main concern’

FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Friday evening weather update FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Friday evening weather update for The Star. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kansas City area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Friday evening weather update for The Star. A flash flood watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City area may be in for another round of severe weather Friday night as the forecast calls for more rain, strong winds and the possibility of hail, according to the local FOX4 television station.

Meteorologist Garry Frank said the biggest threat for the Kansas City area will be the heavy rain. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch, which is expected to be in effect 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for parts of Missouri and Kansas.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area on Thursday night. Frank said the same amount is possible again overnight. Rain is expected Saturday morning as well.

“As far as the possibility of severe storms, 60 mph wind and some large hail, but I still think flooding is the main concern,” Frank said. “Tornado threat is not zero, but it’s not the greatest concern for us.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

May be a little difficult to sleep for those light sleepers out there after 1AM with scattered T-storms expected.



Main threats: Heavy Rain/Flooding, Large Hail (1-2"), constant lightning (which equals constant thunder), & isolated strong to damaging winds#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/y2yF7bmByy — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 16, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.